Investigators search for three missing people in Hempstead County

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Arkansas - In Hempstead County three people have mysteriously disappeared over the course of six years. Now law enforcement is asking for your help to find them.

"She's got a family that loves her and we need to know what happened to her," said Rebecca Tomlin.

Tomlin holds back tears as she scrolls through photos of her niece Madeline Tomlin who went missing over three years ago.

"She was sweet, funny ,big mouth, just wonderful little girl," said Rebecca.

Rebecca is raising Madeline's eight year old son. She says now that he's getting older he's asking more questions.

"Some kid had come up to him on the play ground and told him that they had hear some adults saying that they knew where her body was and up until that point he only knew that she was gone somewhere you know that wasn't an option.

Now he'll say when he thinks of her Madeline is probably dead or she'd come back."

Madeline was last seen in Hope getting in a gold Chevrolet pick up wearing blue pants, a white top and flip flops.Her family is offering a $10,000 reward for information about her, but Tomlin is not the only missing person in Hempstead County.

Casey Clark and Christopher Cowart both went missing in 2012. Sheriff James Singleton is investigating.

"We want to be able to bring some resolution to the families and if any foul play was involved we want to prosecute to the fullest extent, " said Singleton.

Anyone having information to the whereabouts of these three people please call the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-777-6727.