Investigators still searching for second suspect in puppy dumping

TEXARKANA, Ar - Texarkana, Arkansas Police are still searching for a second suspect accused of dumping newborn puppies outside of the animal shelter earlier this month.

Surveillance video captured the men abandoning the puppies in a box on a hot summer afternoon, after the facility had closed for the weekend.

Authorities said they are still looking for the driver of the truck, Richard Eskew. Officials said he was last seen in the De Queen- area, in Sevier County, Arkansas. He and his brother, George Eskew, who has already been arrested, face charges of animal abandonment and neglect.

Officials said the puppies have been reunited with their mother and are doing well. They're being fostered at an undisclosed location.