Jane Goodall visits Chimp Haven

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Keithville, La. - Chimp Haven receives a visit from the woman who changed the scientific community.

Last week, Doctor Jane Goodall toured Chimp Haven for the first time ever. The sanctuary houses hundreds of chimpanzees retired from medical research.

Goodall was the first person to document chimps living in the wild. She recorded their personalities and similarities to humans.

You can tour Chimp Haven at their next Discovery Day on May 19.