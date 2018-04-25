Jury begins deliberation in Adam Densmore murder trial

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Adam Densmore in court (Courtesy KDVR)

BOULDER, CO - The fate of a Haughton native accused of brutally killing and dismembering his ex-girlfriend is in the hands of a jury.

Deliberations began Wednesday morning in Boulder, Colorado in Adam Densmore's murder trial.

Densmore is facing charges of first-degree murder in connection to the killing Ashley Mead in February 2017.

The prosecution claims Densmore killed Mead in their Boulder apartment, put her body in his car and then drove to his parents' house in Louisiana.

There, he allegedly cut up her body and then threw it in a dumpster in Oklahoma.

