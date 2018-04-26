Local News

Jury convicts man in fatal nightclub shooting

By: John Walton

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 03:35 PM CDT

MILLER COUNTY, AR - A Texarkana, Arkansas man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a fatal shooting in 2016.

A jury convicted and sentence LaJason Coakley for the August 2016 shooting that killed Montel Waller.

It happened at the Paradise Club in Texarkana, Arkansas. 

Coakley on parole for a prior shooting, when he fired the fatal shots.

Coakley is not eligible for parole.
 

