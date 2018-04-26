Jury convicts man in fatal nightclub shooting
MILLER COUNTY, AR - A Texarkana, Arkansas man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a fatal shooting in 2016.
A jury convicted and sentence LaJason Coakley for the August 2016 shooting that killed Montel Waller.
It happened at the Paradise Club in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Coakley on parole for a prior shooting, when he fired the fatal shots.
Coakley is not eligible for parole.
More Stories
-
You are being advised to boil your water if you live in certain parts…
-
A mother who lost her child to cancer is teaming up with students at…
-
Caddo Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne is accused of stealing more…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.