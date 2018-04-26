Jury finds Adam Densmore guilty

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy 9News.com

(FOX) A Colorado jury today convicted a 33-year-old Haughton native of first-degree murder in the killing and dismembering of his ex-girlfriend last year.

Adam Densmore, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with a corpse, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Ashley Mead in February 2017.

After the murder, Densmore transported Mead's 1-year-old daughter, Winter Daisy Mead, along with Mead's body, to his family's home in Haughton and dismembered her body in a bathroom there. He then stuffed her torso into a suitcase, and threw it in an Oklahoma dumpster.

Densmore was arrested in Oklahoma, and the baby was with him, uharmed.

Reportedly, the couple, who were co-parenting little Winter, had broken up and Densmore believed Mead was mean to him.

Jurors began deliberating at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The guilty verdict on first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence for Densmore. Boulder District Judge Judith LaBuda set May 25 for sentencing for the other three counts.