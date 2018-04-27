Kennedy calls on LA Secretary of State to resign

BATON ROUGE, LA - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy is calling on Secretary of State Tom Schedler to resign.

“Secretary Schedler has claimed the truth about the sexual harassment allegations against him by his employee ‘can be found somewhere in the middle.’ The emails published today tell a different story. They show that he crossed the line and abused his position,” said Sen. Kennedy. “It saddens me to say this, but Tom needs to resign. There is no place in Louisiana for sexual harassment in the workplace.”

The emails Kennedy is referring to was published in a report Thursday by 'The Advocate'.

Schedler has pushed back on previous calls for his resignation after being accused of sexual harassment by a former employee.