Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, LA - Could the next million dollar winner of the popular NBC show, “America’s Got Talent,” be a student right here in Caddo Parish?

You can watch live as we see who will get the next big “break” during the annual KTAL NBC 6 ArtBreak’s Got Talent on Friday, April 27. KTAL NBC 6 is making it all possible by awarding this year’s winner with an all-expenses paid trip for two to a private audition with the producers of “America’s Got Talent.” See for yourself whose time it will be to shine at the annual KTAL NBC 6 Annual ArtBreak’s Got Talent show on Friday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center at the Citizen’s National Bank Stage in Bay 1.

Nothing celebrates the achievements of Caddo Parish Students in a bigger way than the largest student visual, literary and performance arts festival in the south: ArtBreak. In its 34th year, ArtBreak 2018 at the Shreveport Convention Center is where the kids are “killin it.” And there is no more exciting way to kick off ArtBreak Family weekend than with the annual KTAL NBC 6 ArtBreak’s Got Talent show on Friday night! This is your chance to enjoy the most talented singers, dancers, musicians and performers in the Ark-La-Tex performing live on the Citizen’s National Bank Stage in Bay 1 of the Shreveport Convention Center.

“Our NBC 6 staff loves and supports the Arts in the area. We are extremely proud to be part of ArtBreak, one of the premier art events in the ArkLaTex!,” said Mark McKay, Vice President/General Manager, KTAL NBC 6.

KTAL NBC 6 ArtBreak’s Got Talent made its debut in 2017 and gave lucky 2017 winner, violinist Landon Kay from South Highlands Elementary Magnet a $500 cash prize and an all-expense-paid trip to audition privately with the producers of the hit NBC show, “America’s Got Talented.” KTAL-6 is sponsoring the event again for this year’s ArtBreak’s Got Talent competition and is excited about the opportunity.

The 2017 KTAL NBC 6 ArtBreak’s Got Talent was the first talent competition in which winner, Landon Kay, violinist from South Highlands Elementary Magnet had ever participated. “It was tough competition, but fun to meet so many other talented kids. I thought my heart was going to stop when I heard my name called as the overall winner,” said Landon. “You never know what you can do until you try,” added Landon.

Landon went on to say that his interview with NBC’s America’s Got Talent producers was a “once in a lifetime experience” that he found hard to put into words. Getting to go to the front of the line during the auditions saved his family four hours and made them feel like VIPs. “I was event interviewed by the Houston Mayor’s office,” added Landon.

“The KTAL NBC 6 ArtBreak’s Got Talent Show was an amazing experience for our family,” added Landon’s mom. “I was astonished at the level of talent we have in the Shreveport/Bossier area. Even if your child doesn't win, you will be witness to one of the best live musical shows of the year. And what a wonderful way to expose your child to the performance arts when sports so dominate our world! It is proof you can be successful in other areas of life and enjoy doing it,” said Mrs. Kay.

America’s got talent and so do Caddo Schools. Twenty contestants have auditioned and been selected to compete for the $500 Best of Show prize as well as $200 prizes each for Elementary Best, Middle School Best and High School Best. The audience also gets to vote with their applause and a $200 cash prize is awarded to the People’s Choice talent. Come out and see the student who could just be the next million-dollar winner of the popular NBC show, “America’s Got Talent,” Friday, April 27 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. It’s the KTAL NBC 6 ArtBreak’s Got Talent Show during the 34th ArtBreak Festival at The Shreveport Convention Center!

Join us this weekend for the 34th ArtBreak at Festival The Shreveport Convention Center! 2018 is a brand new ArtBreak 34 that invites ALL students in public, charter, private, Home School Associations and Talented Arts Programs throughout Caddo Parish and Caddo Parish to bring their parents and come out and have and entire weekend of fun. Doors open to the public Friday at 5:00 p.m. On Saturday, ArtBreak runs from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6:00 p.m. Parking is FREE. For additional information, go to www.artbreaksb.com.

KTAL NBC 6 ArtBreak’s Got Talent Finalists

The following are the top 20 student acts that will compete to win cash prizes as well as an the chance to all-expense-paid trip to audition privately with the producers of the popular NBC show, “America’s Got Talent” in the KTAL-6 ArtBreak’s Got Talent Show, Friday, April 27 at The Shreveport Convention Center

Elementary

Kennedy Haviland – Evangel Christian Academy

Emma Clair McCarter – First Baptist Church School

Rachel Malloy – Forest Hill Elementary

Abigail Hood – St. Mark’s Cathedral School

Landon Kay – South Highlands Magnet

Webber Black – South Highlands Magnet

Middle School

ShayAnna Beatty – Caddo Middle Magnet

Kamaira Lyons

Adelynn Horan – Youree Drive Middle

Sachiri Henderson – Youree Drive Middle



High School

Avery Covington, Zeke Toups, and Reece Carpenter – Calvary Baptist Academy

Piper Miller – Byrd High

Eleni Fotakos – Caddo Magnet High

Randon Ladner, Johnum Palado, and Will Wright – Caddo Magnet High

Joshua Flippo – Evangel Christian Academy

Caroline Ray – Evangel Christian Academy

Destiny Graham – Huntington High

Angel Peace and Nick Jones – North Caddo High

Madison Ferguson and Jada Hawkins – Northwood High

Khatajiah Alexander – Southwood High