Law enforcement delivers Christmas gifts to kids

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER - Bossier deputies and Louisiana State Police were moonlighting as Santa's elves, spreading Christmas cheer throughout Shreveport-Bossier.

Deputies presented Christmas presents to parents who weren't able to provide their kids with gifts.

This is the first year for the program.



"This has helped the girls so much, we been through so much this year living in an RV and having to leave our home, so this has been a miracle for them to be able to have a christmas" said Sarah Wallace.

Troopers also visited Shriner's Hospital and the Highland Center Women Ministries.