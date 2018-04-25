Local News

Lawmakers advance bill to create TOPS fund

By: John Walton

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 07:47 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 09:34 AM CDT

BATON ROUGE, LA - (WVLA) Louisiana's famed tuition aid program would receive money through a dedicated fund, under a bill advanced Tuesday by a state House panel.

House Bill 256 would create the TOPS Income Fund. Money in the fund would only go toward the scholarship program. Dollars not spent at the end of a fiscal year would remain in the fund, and interest earned would be credited to that pool as well.

