Lawmakers advance bill to create TOPS fund

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, LA - (WVLA) Louisiana's famed tuition aid program would receive money through a dedicated fund, under a bill advanced Tuesday by a state House panel.

House Bill 256 would create the TOPS Income Fund. Money in the fund would only go toward the scholarship program. Dollars not spent at the end of a fiscal year would remain in the fund, and interest earned would be credited to that pool as well.

Click here for more.