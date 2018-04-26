Louisiana teachers union conducting survey about possible strike

BATON ROUGE, LA - A Louisiana teacher's union is surveying its members about what they're willing to do to get higher salaries.

The survey, from the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, comes as teachers in several states have or currently staging walkouts over education funding.

The recent protest in Oklahoma saw teachers walkout for several days, prompting school districts to close.

In the survey, LFT says Louisiana teachers make about $2,000 less than the southern regional average.

One of the survey questions asks 'what steps are teachers willing to take to win significant pay raises'.

A statewide walkout/strike is one of the answers.

The full results of the survey will be released in mid-May.