LSUS Chancellor talks TOPS funding

SHREVEPORT, LA - Louisiana's new budget fully funds the TOPS program for the next seven years.

The Chancellor of Louisiana State University Shreveport talks about more high school graduates being able to pursue their higher education in Louisiana.

Larry Clark says, "The competition from other states, especially public universities is very real and potential brain drain to this state is very real and so having stability associated with TOPS is extremely important. We are very appreciative and optimistic about what might happen going forward thanks to TOPS."

Lawmakers were also able to fully fund Shreveport's medical school, Southern University Shreveport and Grambling State University.