Man arrested for trying to deliver meth at convenience store

TEXARKANA, Texas - A man accused of trying to distribute methamphetamine at a local convenience store now sits behind bars.

On Wednesday Markelvin Lorenzo McHenry allegedly tried to deliver meth at the EZ Mart in the 6300 block of US Hwy 59 in Texarkana.

McHenry sped away from the parking lot that but was pulled over a short time later by Bowie Co. deputies.

During the traffic stop deputies detected an odor of marijuana and began to search McHenry's 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Deputies discovered 13.5 grams of meth concealed in a rear passenger air conditioning vent. They also found over $1,500 in cash.

McHenry was taken to the Bi State Jail and booked for Delivery of a Controlled Substance Over 4 grams and Under 200 grams. He was also booked for Possession of Marijuana Under 2 ounces.

Bond for McHenry has been set at $21,500.