Man shot while walking near Shreveport intersection
SHREVEPORT, La. - An exchange of gunfire near a Shreveport intersection lands a man in the hospital.
The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Corbitt St. and Mansfield Rd.
Paul Robinson, 34, told detectives that he was walking near the intersection when several people started shooting at each other.
Robinson said he continued to walk and was unable to see who was shooting.
When Robinson realized that he had been shot in the knee he was taken by a private vehicle to University Health for treatment.
Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call 318-673-7373.
