Man shots at car with girlfriend and kids in it

Shreveport, La. - Shreveport Police are searching for the whereabouts of a man accused of shooting at his estranged wife and others late last week.

On June 22, 2018, just before 12:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to East Jewella Avenue and Hollywood Avenue on reports of shots fired. Arriving officers made contact with the victim who advised that she, a friend, and four small children were travelling along Hollywood when her estranged boyfriend, 30-year-old Davin Dale, pulled alongside of them and allegedly pointed a black handgun toward her vehicle. The victim advised officers that she intentionally sideswiped Dale and accelerated in an effort to escape. Dale then allegedly exited his vehicle and fired multiple rounds at her vehicle, striking it at least three times. No one was injured. The victim drove to a gas station and called for police.

Investigators with the Domestic Violence Unit were assigned to the case. Following interviews and examination of evidence, investigators procured warrants for Dale’s arrest charging him with Domestic Aggravated Assault and six counts of Aggravated Criminal Property Damage. No bond has been set.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to Dale’s arrest. Please contact their organization at 318-673-7373 or via the app, P3Tips. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.