'Max Gruver Act' to stiffen hazing penalties clears La. Senate panel

By: John Walton

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 07:41 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 09:38 AM CDT

BATON ROUGE, LA - (WVLA) Hazing is one step closer to becoming a felony all its own in Louisiana.

A Senate judiciary panel voted unanimously for House Bill 78, by state Rep. Nancy Landry (R-Lafayette). It is also known as the Max Gruver Act, for the 18-year-old LSU freshman who died in a fraternity hazing incident last September. The measure has already won House approval.

Anyone involved with a hazing incident that leads to a person's death would face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, under the measure. Hazing that does not cause someone's death would carry a $1,000 fine and six months in prison.

Hazing is currently a misdemeanor charge, subject to 30 days in jail.

