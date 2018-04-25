'Max Gruver Act' to stiffen hazing penalties clears La. Senate panel

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, LA - (WVLA) Hazing is one step closer to becoming a felony all its own in Louisiana.

A Senate judiciary panel voted unanimously for House Bill 78, by state Rep. Nancy Landry (R-Lafayette). It is also known as the Max Gruver Act, for the 18-year-old LSU freshman who died in a fraternity hazing incident last September. The measure has already won House approval.

Anyone involved with a hazing incident that leads to a person's death would face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, under the measure. Hazing that does not cause someone's death would carry a $1,000 fine and six months in prison.

Hazing is currently a misdemeanor charge, subject to 30 days in jail.

Click here for more.