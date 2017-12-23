Miss America CEO resigns amid allegations of crude & sexist emails

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy NBC

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - (NBC) Sam Haskell, the CEO of the Miss America Organization who was accused of exchanging sexist and crude emails about past contestants, has resigned from his role following mounting pressure, board leaders said Saturday.

Haskell, who first joined the board in 2005, was stepping down immediately along with organization President and COO Josh Randle. Also leaving the organization will be board Chairman Lynn Weidner, who will stay on for up to 90 days until new leadership is found, interim Chairman Dan Meyers said in a statement.

A former Miss America winner says she feels vindicated after emails were leaked purportedly showing the organization's CEO exchanging sexist and vulgar messages with board members about past contestants — something she felt derailed her career.

The leaked internal correspondence, which was first reported Thursday by the Huffington Post, primarily involves Sam Haskell, the head of the Miss America Organization, and Lewis Friedman, the lead writer of the pageant's telecast.

In a 2014 email between the men, Friedman reportedly asked in a crude way if they were the "only ones not to have" had sex with Mallory Hagan, who was crowned Miss America in 2013.

"It appears we are the only ones!" Haskell wrote, according to HuffPost.

Hagan responded Friday on "TODAY" that she "wasn't shocked, but I was validated" by the release of the emails.

"For the longest time, I've tried to explain to people around me that this is happening or these things are being said," Hagan added. "And to have the ability to look on paper and say, 'See, I told you. This is what he's been saying about me' ... I felt validated in my feelings for the last couple of years."

The emails were alarming enough that Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday it was no longer producing the Miss America pageant, which was founded in 1921 and is typically held around Labor Day in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The production company said it was first made aware of portions of the emails "several months ago."

"We were appalled by their unacceptable content and insisted, in the strongest possible terms, that the Miss America Organization (MAO) board of directors conduct a comprehensive investigation and take appropriate action to address he situation," the production company said. "Shortly thereafter, we resigned our board positions and notified MAO that we were terminating our relationship with them."

In its own statement Thursday night to The Associated Press, the Miss America Organization said that Haskell, who earns $500,000 a year as CEO and was on the board since 2005, had apologized to the board for his comments. The statement did not say if he had apologized to the women mentioned by name in the emails, or whether such an apology was conveyed to them.

The emails obtained date to 2014 and 2015, and have not yet been verified by NBC News. Among the purported messages made public include one in which Haskell wrote to Friedman about a script change for the TV broadcast.

"I have decided that when referring to a woman who was once Miss America, we are no longer going to call them Forever Miss Americas. ... Please change all script copy to reflect that they are Former Miss Americas!" Haskell wrote, according to HuffPost.

"I'd already changed 'Forevers' to 'C****,'" Friedman replied, referring to an offensive term for a female body part. "Does that work for you?"

Haskell responded: "Perfect ... bahahaha."

The organization said it "does not condone the use of inappropriate language and apologizes for this situation. The Board of Directors took the allegations very seriously, investigated them and considers the matter closed." It also said Friedman was fired but did not say when.

Haskell said he would address the matter on Friday, according to the AP.

NBC News reached out to the Miss America Organization, Haskell and Friedman for further comment.

Friedman and Haskell also shared emails in 2014 criticizing Hagan for her appearance and weight gain after her pageant win, and remarking about her sex life, HuffPost reported.

In a separate email about Hagan, Haskell wrote to a female board member: "OMG she is huge...and gross."

Haskell, however, believed Hagan was trying to undermine him, other emails suggest, and felt like she was "viciously and cruelly" attacking him and his family. But it was Hagan who said she felt as if the Miss America Organization was purposefully trying to freeze her out of a career in pageant coaching.

HuffPost's report also claimed disdain among leadership for anyone who went against them, including Miss America 1989 Gretchen Carlson, who sued Fox News chairman Roger Ailes for sexual harassment last year.

Carlson tweeted Thursday that board members who "engaged in such crude behavior & signed off on it" should resign.

Miss America 1998 Kate Shindle was also referred to in the emails by Haskell and Friedman, who apparently joked about her death, according to HuffPost.

"You can apologize for the bad words or the bad statements, but it's so clear that there's a pervasive culture of abuse in which these board members and this chief executive ... are conspiring to abuse and degrade young women," Shindle told "Today."

Forty-nine former Miss Americas called for the organization's leadership quit, according to the HuffPost.....By Erik Oritz