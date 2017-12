Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy NBC

BATON ROUGE,La. - (NBC) Imagine going 29 years without seeing someone you love – without speaking to them, even. Imagine going 29 years not knowing where that person is. Not knowing if they’re even alive.

Imagine if the last thing you said to that person before they disappeared was, “I hope you die.”

Imagine that person was your mother.

In 1988, then 12-year-old Jamie Williams moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana with her mom, Rebecca Pauline Gary. The first Christmas in the new town, though, Rebecca sent Jamie off to Jamie’s maternal grandmother in Shreveport, Louisiana for the holidays. Rebecca, meanwhile, stayed in Baton Rouge.

“It was strange because it was a spur of the moment,” Jamie told Dateline about her mom sending her away for the holidays. “It was just weird. I wanted her to come with me, and she wouldn’t.”

Despite Jamie’s protests, Rebecca bought her daughter a one-way bus ticket from Baton Rouge to Shreveport for December 18, 1988. Jamie says her mom and she were fighting about the trip up until the very moment she stepped on the bus that would take her on the four-hour trek.

“The last words I spoke to my mom were, ‘I hope you die,’” Jamie said. “And I turned around and got on the bus. Looking back it’s almost as if she knew something and she was trying to get me out of there.”

Christmas came about a week later, with no call or note from Rebecca. Then, two days later, the phone rang.

“She called my Aunt Joyce on December 27 and told her it wasn’t working out in Baton Rouge and she needed someone to come get her,” Jamie told Dateline, adding that her mom didn’t provide any details on why she needed help. “Joyce says she told the message to Rebecca’s best friend [who lived in Baton Rouge] and thought he would go get her.”

But nobody went to get Rebecca. And nobody came to get Jamie, either.

“I should have been picked up after Christmas,” Jamie said. “I don’t know if it was because I was so freaked out, but I have blacked out so much of what happened during that time. I remember feeling just terror and dread that I was never going to see my mom again.”