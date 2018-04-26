Morehouse parish deputy arrested for sexually assaulting inmate

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA - A Morehouse parish deputy is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting an inmate Wednesday.

On April 24, 2018, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations (LSP\BOI) arrested 50-year-old Deputy Terry Davis of Bastrop, following a filed complaint.

According to a Facebook post, the complaint was filed by a female inmate being housed at the Morehouse Parish Detention Center.

That inmate alleged one of the guards initiated inappropriate sexual contact with her.

The Louisiana State Police then opened an investigation and was able to interview witnesses.

As a result, Davis was arrested and charged with "malfeasance in office," which means sexual conduct prohibited with a person in custody.

Davis was booked into the same prison he once worked at: Morehouse Parish Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.