MPD holding active shooter response class for residents

MARSHALL, TX - The Marshall Police Department is holding class for residents to learn how to respond to active shooter situations.

The class is Saturday, June 30, 2018 in the Civic Center Auditorium.

This training will last approximately 3 hours. The class is FREE and open to the public. The purpose of the class is to train the general public how to react to an active shooter situation until police arrive.

For more than a decade, as active shooter events have been on the rise, the primary focus has been teaching law enforcement how to respond quickly and stop threats. But in the few minutes it takes officers to arrive on scene, there are effective ways for civilians to respond in an active shooter situation.

Again, the class is completely FREE and open to the public. The class will be held on Saturday, June 30 from 9 AM until noon in the Civic Center Auditorium (2501 E End Blvd S, Marshall, TX).