New Miss Louisiana overcomes disappointment to take the crown

Holli Conway was crowned Miss Louisiana on Saturday in Monroe, LA.

MONROE, LA - It's the moment Holli' Conway has been preparing for.

"I see it over again in my head," she said.

"I've replayed that moment and heard my name called."

However, nothing compares to that dream becoming a reality.

"I was just shaking," she said.

"When you hear it you in real life you still feel shocked and blessed."

The new Miss Louisiana is still getting used to wearing her crown.

"I've already noticed it, I've been recognized in a lot of places and it's just day two," she said.

If you haven't heard of Holli' by now then you probably heard of her father, Olympic medalist Hollis Conway.

She admits getting out from under his shadow wasn't easy.

KTVE/KARD asked if things would get a little competitive in her household.

"What do you mean a little competition my entire life has been competition," she laughed.

"The judges and i were talking actually and I told them he has a bronze and a silver but he doesn't have the good one."

Although after getting 3rd runner up in 2015 and runner up in 2016 at the Miss Louisiana pageant, she decided to step away from the competition.

"Looking back every year Ipromise you I thought this is the year I promise Iwent in thinking this was it i'm the best I can be I'm going to be Miss Louisiana," she said.

She took a year off and came back stronger than ever.

"You win or you grow, you win or you learn," she said.

When she came back she had more than Miss Louisiana on her sights.

"I knew that if i was nationally ready then Miss Louisiana would come to me and this the moment in time that i'm supposed to be here," she said.

She will compete to become Miss America, beginning on September 9, 2018.