NFL Draft to be held in Dallas

Dallas, Texas is playing host to the 2018 NFL Draft and the excitement is reaching an all-time high.

Saints and Cowboys fans in the area can't wait to find out who their team is going to pick in the first round.

The Dallas Cowboys have been nearly perfect over the last 30 years picking wide receivers in the first round of the NFL draft.

They did it in 1988 with Michael Irvin, Alvin Harper back in 1991 and Dez Bryant in 2010.

But after they released Dez Bryant, the Cowboys now have a glaring hole at wide receiver. The problem is while there are a lot of good receivers in this year's class. The consensus is that there isn't really that great number one type of guy.

But sports reporter Joel Klatt thinks that the Cowboys first round pick could be a receiver from the big 10.

"The wide receivers that they're targeting, mainly I think DJ Moore is probably the guy that they're targeting from Maryland over any of the other wide receivers. I don't know if he's going to be available on day 2, so if they like him, I think they should select him, or they should move back in the draft. They're going to need wide receiver help. Does it have to be on day 1, not necessarily, but it wouldn't shock me if dj moore is the pick from Maryland," said Klatt.

The Cowboys are picking at 19 in the first round tonight.

The Saints struck gold last year with Marshon Lattimore who was the defensive rookie of the year.

They also had a steal by getting Alvin Kamara in the third round who was the offensive rookie of the year.

Their other first rounder was a key fixture across the offensive line. NFL network's Daniel Jeremiah said the team should try to recreate that success. "I don't think you change what you did. I think you go back and do exactly what you've done the whole time which is set and take the best available player. Don't reach for needs. The roster is in pretty good shape like you said. So, i think they're also in a spot where if somebody is aggressively trying to get up to get somebody, I think they are a team that is in perfect position to say 'Ok we'll slide back a bit to get more assets,'' said Jeremiah.

The Saints are picking at 27 Thursday night. The first round gets underway at 7 p.m. in Dallas.

