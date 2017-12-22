Overheated A/C unit triggers fire alarm, evacuation at Dallas Love Field
DALLAS, TX - Holiday travelers were forced to evacuate Dallas Love Field early Friday morning after smoke triggered a fire alarm inside the terminal.
Airport officials said smoke triggered the alarms and evacuation at about 4:30 a.m. after a short occurred in an overheated air conditioner unit.
Click here for more.
More Stories
-
-
Two people were killed in a crash on I-49 in DeSoto Parish…
-
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling around 1.8 million heavy duty…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.