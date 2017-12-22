Overheated A/C unit triggers fire alarm, evacuation at Dallas Love Field

DALLAS, TX - Holiday travelers were forced to evacuate Dallas Love Field early Friday morning after smoke triggered a fire alarm inside the terminal.

Airport officials said smoke triggered the alarms and evacuation at about 4:30 a.m. after a short occurred in an overheated air conditioner unit.

