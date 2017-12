GARLAND, TX - A photo of a North Texas boy and Santa, each with their heads bowed in prayer, went viral after another mom overheard the boy ask Santa to help his sick dad.

The woman was in line with her own son to see Santa at the Bass Pro Shops in Garland on Tuesday evening when she overheard part of the boy's conversation with his family in line. In his hands was his wish list, and all he wanted was good health for his dad and help with the family's medical bills.

The woman, who asked NBC 5 not to use her full name, said the moment touched her heart. She snapped the photo and later shared it on Facebook, asking anyone who saw it to help find the family again.

