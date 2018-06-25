Picture of misspelled Shreveport sign goes viral

SHREVEPORT, La - W. 71th was spelled out on a Shreveport street sign and it was the center of many jokes on social media.

Tremaile Prelow uploaded a picture on Facebook and it has been shared more than 4,000 times.

The sign has since been fixed.

On the street in the 300 block of 71st street, you can see still see the "th" behind the "st" on the sign.

Riley Taylor who lives in the area says this is not the first time he's seen a misspelled sign in the city.

"Yes, it tripped me out. I didn't know what was going on. I said, hey somebody doesn't know how to spell. They must have done something but it's the city though. You know that's the way it is. What can you say," said Taylor.

We reached out to the spokesperson for the city of Shreveport.

We were told they fixed the sign as soon as they figured out there was a misspelling.

The city spokesperson says they are human and they make mistakes.