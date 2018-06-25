Local News

Picture of misspelled Shreveport sign goes viral

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2018 06:15 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2018 06:15 PM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La - W. 71th was spelled out on a Shreveport street sign and it was the center of many jokes on social media.

Tremaile Prelow uploaded a picture on Facebook and it has been shared more than 4,000 times.

The sign has since been fixed.

On the street in the 300 block of 71st street, you can see still see the "th" behind the "st" on the sign.

Riley Taylor who lives in the area says this is not the first time he's seen a misspelled sign in the city.

"Yes, it tripped me out. I didn't know what was going on. I said, hey somebody doesn't know how to spell. They must have done something but it's the city though. You know that's the way it is. What can you say," said Taylor.

We reached out to the spokesperson for the city of Shreveport.

We were told they fixed the sign as soon as they figured out there was a misspelling.

The city spokesperson says they are human and they make mistakes.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected