Police chaplains visit Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - In Texarkana,Texas hundreds of Chaplains gather for the annual International Conference of Police Chaplain.

More than 200-police chaplains from surrounding states have come together to learn how to better serve their departments and communities.

"We share stories back and forth and then to seek out how their department utilize their chaplain programs and gives us insight on what we can do better", said Dennis Heath, TTPD Chaplain. The four day conference includes seminars on counseling for officers, suicide prevention and disaster response. As well as, hands on training.

"They're there to mentor officers, obviously if an officers having a hard time going through something. They're there to ride with that officer kind of get their head back on straight," said Sgt. Geoffrey Lewis TTPD.

Simulations like the impaired driving course gives chaplains an idea of what police officers see on a daily basis."We think we know, but until we go through it ourselves you really don't understand it until you have a chance to experience it," said Cederick White, Prosper, Texas chaplain.

The annual conference is also a great networking opportunity."Here we get a chance to talk to each other to learn from one another, but also to be there for one another when we need someone to listen to us", said Dr. Bart Leger, director of International Conference of Police Chaplains. "It's just very important to be able to do that, so we're just glad they're able to come to Texarkana," said Mayor Bob Bruggeman.

The International Conference of Police Chaplain was founded in 19-73.