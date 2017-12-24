Police: Woman stabs boyfriend after photos found on phone

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Debra Barnes

SHREVEPORT, LA - Shreveport Police detectives have arrested a local woman accused of stabbing her child’s father.

At approximately 8:08 a.m. on December 24, 2017, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a stabbing at a home in the 1900 block of West Jordan Street. Upon arrival, officers contacted 31 year old Brandon Shaw who was suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. Shaw was transported to University Health by the Shreveport Fire Department with what were described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were notified and, upon further investigation, discovered Shaw and his girlfriend, identified as 28 year old Debra Barnes, were apparently involved in an argument over photographs Barnes had discovered on his cell phone. During the altercation, Barnes allegedly armed herself with a knife and stabbed Shaw. Barnes, of the 1100 block of Allen Avenue in Shreveport, was later located, detained and subsequently booked into the Shreveport City Jail charged with one count of second degree battery.