Prayers in the community

Shreveport - There is power in prayer.

"It helps me try to do the things that will make our citizens and our city more safe," said Shreveport police chief Alan Crump. "So, prayer is everything to me."

Tonight, the Queensborough community hosted the last Pastors on Patrol, a night of prayer and rememberance of crime in the area.

"Whoever can't be here, let's continue to pray," said pastor Calvin Kimble. "Pray everywhere, pray anywhere. Let's pray that this violence can stop."