Preview the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

This spring, more than 400,000 music-lovers will descend on New Orleans to enjoy the world’s largest music festival devoted to New Orleans’ musical heritage, food and unique culture - the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Approaching its 50th anniversary in 2019, Jazz Fest has blossomed into a super festival with more than 500 performances over a seven-day span, featuring world-renowned musicians including Aerosmith, Rod Stewart, Sting, Jimmy Buffett, Jack White, Beck, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J, Khalid, Jack Johnson and many more. David Shaw, lead singer and guitarist of New Orleans home-grown rock band The Revivalists previews the upcoming festival held over two weekends on April 27, 28, 29 and May 3, 4, 5, 6.