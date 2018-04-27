Reminders for April 28 election

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, LA - Voters in northwest Louisiana will head to the polls Saturday to vote on a number of tax propositions.

Voters in Mansfield will also vote in a Mayoral runoff election.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit, but will be allowed to vote.

You can get your election results by clicking here.

Parishes with elections include: Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto,Natchitoches, Sabine, and Webster.