Reminders for April 28 election

By: John Walton

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 09:24 AM CDT

SHREVEPORT, LA - Voters in northwest Louisiana will head to the polls Saturday to vote on a number of tax propositions

Voters in Mansfield will also vote in a Mayoral runoff election. 

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit, but will be allowed to vote.

You can get your election results by clicking here.

Parishes with elections include: Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto,Natchitoches, Sabine,  and Webster.

