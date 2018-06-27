Resources available to vets dealing with PTSD

SHREVEPORT, LA - Local veterans gain access to valuable resources to fight PTSD.

Tuesday Overton Brooks VA Medical Center hosted a PTSD information fair.

Veterans had the opportunity to meet the medical center's PTSD staff and learn about the symptoms and treatments that are available.

James Patterson says, "PTSD is kind of a silent killer. Veterans coming back they don't always understand what's going on... with how they interact with other people. They come back and they have to get readjusted to society."

Post traumatic stress disorder occurs after someone goes through a traumatic event - like combat, assault or disaster.