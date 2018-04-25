Local News

RFC celebrating 10 years with free movies

By: Lauren Vizza

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 07:02 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 07:02 AM CDT

All movies at the Robinson Film Center will be free during the month of May. 

As a part of their 10 year birthday celebration RFC will celebrate with a variety of free movies, lunch specials at Abby Singer's Bistro, and more. Visit the website for more information. 

