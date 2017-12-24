Saints earn spot in playoffs with victory over Falcons
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are back in the playoffs.
The Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 23-13.
The Saints must defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday to win the NFC South.
Saints QB Drew Brees passed the 70,000-yard mark in career passing in the first half and passed the 4,000-yard mark for the 12th consecutive season.
The Saints will play in a wild-card game either Saturday, Jan. 6 or Sunday, Jan. 7.
More Stories
-
The Dallas Cowboys have been eliminated from playoff contention after…
-
Santa and his reindeer will be bringing some frigid air overnight,…
-
Shreveport Police detectives have arrested a local woman accused of…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-