Saints earn spot in playoffs with victory over Falcons

Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are back in the playoffs.

The Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 23-13.

The Saints must defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday to win the NFC South.

Saints QB Drew Brees passed the 70,000-yard mark in career passing in the first half and passed the 4,000-yard mark for the 12th consecutive season.

The Saints will play in a wild-card game either Saturday, Jan. 6 or Sunday, Jan. 7.