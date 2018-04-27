Sales tax holiday weekend in Texas for emergency supplies
TEXARKANA, TX - Texans can save some money this weekend.
From Saturday, April 28 to Monday, April 30, eligible emergency preparation supplies can be purchased tax free.
Texans can save money on things like batteries, first aid kits, ice chests and generators.
Click here for the list.
Latest News
