Salute the Badge: Deputies surprise young boy at birthday party

BOSSIER PARISH, La. - Two VIP guests make a dramatic entrance to 4-year-old Hudson Rhymes' birthday party.

Hudson's friendship with Bossier Deputies Jessie Bearden and Jeff Richardson kind of began as an extra gift from Santa Claus.

He and his mother ran into the deputies while purchasing toy batteries at Circle K on Christmas morning.

"Hudson loves policemen and became starstruck... and Officer Jessie did what he does best, and he befriended Hudson," said Mandie Rhymes, Hudson's mother.

"We're trying to warm up and get some coffee and pace out the day. They came in and Hudson wanted to talk and take a picture," recalled Dep. Bearden, Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

Months later Hudson's mother began planning his birthday party.

"We were sending out invitations and I asked if there was anyone else that he wanted to invite, and Hudson said his policeman friends," Mandie shared.

It was an offer they couldn't refuse and they encourage others to reach out and say hello when you see them in the community.

"We love our kids. Never be afraid to talk with us. Never be afraid to visit with us. We love our kids and want to spend a lot of time with them," explained Dep. Bearden.

And it won't be the last time Hudson will see his new deputy friends.

"He's my friend forever," declared Dep. Bearden. "You're my buddy, right?"