Scout-O-Rama returns this Saturday

TEXARKANA, TEXAS - Scout-O-Rama is back!

Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas is the place to be this Saturday, April 28 as the Boy Scouts of America, Caddo Area Council and Girl Scouts - Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas Council invite the whole family to join us for a day of Scouting fun.

Saturday, the public is invited to come explore Scouting in all of its many forms and have a lot of fun doing it. Scout-O-Rama is open to the public Saturday from 10:30 am to 4 pm.

This year our theme is “You Can Be a STAR,” and there will be an all-star Scout lineup: Boy Scout Troops, Venture Crews, Sea Scouts, Webelos, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, the Civil Air Patrol, and more will come from all over the Four States area for this regional Scout show and show off the skills they have learned.

There’s still room for Chili cooks in our 3rd annual International Chili Society sanctioned chili cook off. For the chili lovers, bring $5 and sample some from all of these fine chili chefs. Chili will be served from Noon until 3 pm.

Saturday night after dark, approximately 8:30 PM, even though our area of Spring Lake Park is closed to the public, you’re still invited to watch the fireworks display from other locations in and around the Park.

If you have questions about Scout-O-Rama, please call the Scout Service Center at 903-793-2179, or visit online at 4statessor.com, or at their Facebook page, facebook.com/CaddoSOR.