Shooting in Natchitoches leaves man in serious condition

NATCHITOCHES, LA - A man is in serious condition after being shoot Saturday night in Natchitoches.

Police say it happened before 8 p.m.

A caller told them someone had been shot near the corner of Berry Avenue and Dixie Street.

Natchitoches Police Department officers and detectives responded and began investigating the incident.

The victim identified as James A. Lee was transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with a reported gunshot wound to the head and later transported to University Health in Shreveport. He is listed in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318)352-8101.