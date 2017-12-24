Shooting leaves one man fighting for his life

SHREVEPORT - Police are working an early morning shooting in west Shreveport that left a male victim fighting for his life.

On December 24, 2017 at approximately 12:57 a.m. Shreveport Police officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 4500 block of Rightway Avenue. Upon arrival there, patrolmen discovered an adult male victim suffering from at least two gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department subsequently transported the man to University Health for treatment of what have been described as potentially life-threatening injuries.

Detectives immediately responded to the scene of the crime and initiated an investigation. That inquiry is ongoing at this hour as investigators continue working to identify and apprehend the person or persons responsible for this crime. Anyone with any information regarding this shooting should contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or www.lockemup.org