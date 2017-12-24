Shooting leaves one man fighting for his life

By: John Walton

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 11:05 AM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 11:05 AM CST

SHREVEPORT - Police are working an early morning shooting in west Shreveport that left a male victim fighting for his life. 

On December 24, 2017 at approximately 12:57 a.m. Shreveport Police officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 4500 block of Rightway Avenue. Upon arrival there, patrolmen discovered an adult male victim suffering from at least two gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department subsequently transported the man to University Health for treatment of what have been described as potentially life-threatening injuries.

Detectives immediately responded to the scene of the crime and initiated an investigation. That inquiry is ongoing at this hour as investigators continue working to identify and apprehend the person or persons responsible for this crime. Anyone with any information regarding this shooting should contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or www.lockemup.org

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected