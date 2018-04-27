Shreveport-Caddo MPC facing allegations of age discrimination and whistle blower retaliation

SHREVEPORT, La. - As she sits with her hands folded in her attorney's office, Judy Negrete ponders her career with Shreveport's Metropolitan Planning commission.

"To see how your life work can be, just pushed aside. It's just amazing," Negrete said.

Her battle with the city funded agency has been brewing for years.

Allegations of age discrimination. Accusations of whistle blower retaliation.

On Monday, dozens of elected city officials were made aware of the formal complaint.

"Sleepless nights," said Negrete. "And just having to contend with the humiliation and embarrassment of having to go through this."

In January, Negrete was let go from her job as an executive administrator with the MPC due to budget cuts after 18 years with the department and 23 years with the city.

But Negrete says the seeds to her departure were sown in 2016 with a determination by Executive Director Mark Sweeney to revamp her job.

She says her duties were given to a younger employee, who worked at a reduced salary.

Her attorney, Allison Jones, says Negrete and two other employees, all over the age of 60, were targeted because they held the most tenure. The most experience.

"We complained to the city of Shreveport in November of 2016 and they corrected this," said Jones. They stopped the action that was taken and they kept people in their jobs."

Since that time one of the employees retired. Another left for a job in another city. That left just Negrete.

She claims the working environment at the MPC became unbearable. She described it this way.

"You could call it a morgue," Negrete said.

She claims employees worked in fear, few speaking to each other over concerns their conversations were being monitored.

"There are several on staff that would really like to say something," she said. "But they don't want to lose their jobs either."

In January of this year Negrete did say something to local authorities about alleged payroll irregularities in the MPC office.

Jones contends that's what got Negrete let go.

"With in weeks of reporting those violations of state law, her employment was terminated at the MPC," said Jones.

In the complaint Jones threatens to file state and federal age discrimination lawsuits against the MPC.

She also plans to file a federal whistle blower claim if the issue is not resolved.

"What it indicates to me is a failure of leadership," said Jones. "And that's not just leadership in the Executive Director role, but that's leadership in the board over-sight role."

The MPC's board oversees Sweeney . The board is appointed by Shreveport's City Council and the Caddo Parish Commission. Jones says those governing bodies need to take action.

"Both of those entities need to step in and say, either they agree with what's going on with the MPC, which I would find very hard to believe, or they're going to correct what's going on at the MPC."

A member of the city council is voicing his concerns.

"We don't need a lawsuit in the city of Shreveport," said District E councilman James Flurry. "The MPC has no money to pay a lawsuit. The city is exposed terribly right now."

Councilman Flurry is one of Sweeney's harshest critics.

Flurry's introduced a ordinance for the city to create its own MPC. It will be voted on come May 8th.

He's backing Negrete's claims.

"That somebody would tell something that the public needs to know, elected officials need to know, and they're terminated?" said Flurry. "That's not the way how city government should work."

Our review of the budgets show the Caddo Parish Commission and Shreveport City Council did reduce the MPC's budget from 2017 to 2018 by $212,000.

Sweeney declined an on-camera interview with NBC 6 News under the advice of the MPC's attorney. He did say all staffing decisions are strictly related to budget constraints and nothing else.

But Negrete says while she was being let go in January due to the budgetary concerns, two new planners were hired in the same month. She says the salary of those employees was higher than hers.

"If you review the budget, he hired two younger people after me at the rate of $115,000 for both their salaries," said Negrete. "Mine was no where near that."

Negrete says prior to Sweeney's arrival her work record was exemplary.

"There's nothing derogatory in my entire file," she said.

As was the work environment, in her eyes.

"It was like a huge family," she said. "And then at the end, there was no one there to even say good morning to."