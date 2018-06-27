Shreveport Chamber's president discusses tax rate

SHREVEPORT, LA - A new tax rate is set to go into effect this Sunday.

During the special session Louisiana lawmakers approved HB 10.

Louisiana's over all state sales tax rates drops from 5% to 4.45%.

The president of the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce believes the tax reduction will help businesses save money and encourages people to spend more money.

The new rate will be in place over the next seven years.

Dr. Timothy Magner says, "That actually provides a lot of stability to the government and one of the things that business likes is predictability and so if we know that they're not going to be fighting about taxes next year that helps companies invest."

The tax renewal is expected to fill $463 million in state funding gaps next year.