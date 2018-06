Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT - The Shreveport Police Department Pastors on Patrol is holding its monthly city wide prayer vigil this Thursday.

This month’s vigil will take place on June 28, 2018 at 5:00 pm at Airport Park Recreational Center in the 6500 block of Kennedy Drive