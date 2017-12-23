Shreveport - Small business in the Red River District is a big deal.

"The Red River District where people can come and have fun, they can shop, they can have a coffee, they can get lunch," said Katy Rhodes, who owns Appli-K's. "It just gives us a community feel and brings people back together. It keeps the money in the community but it keeps the community feel alive."

The Red River District is enjoying 100% occupancy and not all businesses are as fancy as the others.

"I started when my mom taught me how to make these," said Ella Glass, the elementary school owner of Ella Mae's. "...and then I continued on and sold them in my neighborhood."

That's not all.

"I love my family and my sisters and it feels good to be around them," says Bayley Browhow, an elementary school owner of Chandelier Girls with her two other sisters.