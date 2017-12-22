South Bossier Boil Advisory lifted
BOSSIER PARISH, La. - The Boil Advisory for South Bossier water customers has been lifted. The water has been tested and is safe to drink.
More Stories
-
-
Two people were killed in a crash on I-49 in DeSoto Parish…
-
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling around 1.8 million heavy duty…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.