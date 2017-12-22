South Bossier Boil Advisory lifted

By: Nancy Cook

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 01:58 PM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 01:58 PM CST

BOSSIER PARISH, La. - The Boil Advisory for South Bossier water customers has been lifted. The water has been tested and is safe to drink.

