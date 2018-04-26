SPD and K-9 thwart home burglary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Five juveniles – two females and three males – are probably wishing they were in school today after their morning venture into the world of crime was cut short by Shreveport police.

According to Cpl. Angie Wilhite, public information officer for the SPD, the first call came in around 11:30 this morning with a report that two females were inside a home in the 2900 block of Lakeshore Drive.

That call was followed by another, reporting that four females were inside the home, and then a third call indicated eight females were inside the home.

Because the reports were so varied, police made a wide perimeter around the area, while one officer approached the house. As the officer approached, two of the suspects, each carrying a television and their pockets stuffed with expensive black flatware, were walking out of the house. They were apprehended, while two others were in the house peeking out windows.

When they didn’t come outside, police and a K-9 officer entered the home, and the suspects surrendered without incident.

A fifth suspect decided to flee on foot and hide under a nearby house, an unfortunate decision, since a K-9 officer was the first to find him.

He was transported to University Health Hospital where he was treated for a dog bite on his rear-end, before being taken downtown for interviews.