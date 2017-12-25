SPD looking for armed store robbery suspects

SHREVEPORT, LA - Shreveport Police are hoping surveillance video will help them catch the suspects responsible for robbing a Family Dollar store.

It happened on December 3 at the store on Linwood Avenue.

The store clerks were outside of the business on break when they were approached by two males armed with handguns. The males forced the employees into the store then ordered them to give them money from the register and safe. The incident was captured on the stores video surveillance system.

Investigators are asking the public's help in identifying these alleged robbers. If you have any information about this incident please contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373or visit their website at Lockemup.org.