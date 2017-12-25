SPD: Stolen credit card used at store

SHREVEPORT, LA - Police are looking for a suspect they say used a stolen credit card.

On November 9, 2017, the victim's residence was burglarized in the 4700 block of Richmond Avenue. Credit cards and other items were taken during the burglary. Shortly after the burglary the victim was notified that their credit card was being used at the Wal-Mart on Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Investigators were able to collect video evidence from Wal-Mart that showed a white male with dark hair and a dark goatee wearing a gray jacket and blue t-shirt using the stolen credit card.

Investigators need help identifying this suspected burglar. Please contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at Lockemup.org if you recognize this individual. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to his identification and arrest.