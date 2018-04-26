Standout Students: Natalie Briggs & Emma Briggs

BOSSIER CITY, La - Natalie Briggs's father is in the military. Its taken her from Wyoming and Colorado to Virginia.

"It's fun and it's hard. I think it's fun because... I get to move around... see new places and meet new people. It's also hard because my dad gets deployed and I don't get to see him very often."

Now her father is stationed at Barksdale Airforce Base and Bossier City is Natalie's new home.

The Cope Middle School 8th grader is on the cross country team, in Beta Club and archery.

"I like getting to know people and the best way for me to do that is to get involved."

Emma Briggs is a member of Student to Student, which helps students transition into a new school. Many of those students come from a military background. Emma is also on the cheer team, 4H Club, Youth Legislature and Star Base.

"School is a place to learn and if you're active on campus, then you're constantly learning something new and I think that's an experience everyone should have."

Emma's dad just retired from the military.

"I really like that my dad was in the military and I'm proud that I can say that I have a parent that served."

As a member of the Cope Military Club she goes to veterans homes and helps students like Natalie who might have a parent who is deployed.

"They did give us the right to freedom and they fought for our freedom."