State Police arrest deputy accused of initiating sexual contact on inmate

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. - KTVE - The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was contacted by the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office on April 24, 2018 in reference to a complaint filed against one of their deputies.

The complaint was filed by a female inmate being housed at the Morehouse Parish Detention Center.

The complainant alleged one of the guards initiated inappropriate sexual contact with her.

The Louisiana State Police opened an investigation and was able to interview witnesses.

The investigation led to the arrest of 50-year-old, Deputy Terry Davis of Bastrop.

Davis was arrested and charged with malfeasance in office (sexual conduct prohibited with a person in custody).

Davis was booked into the Morehouse Parish Detention Center. This is an on-going investigation.