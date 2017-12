Shreveport - While others are home with family and friends during the holiday season, others are serving the community.

"This is what I do," said Carl Devers, master grill operator at the Waffle House on North Market Street. "I take pride in my job. I love working on Christmas. I haven't went home yet, I'm really on a double shift."

As most stores close their doors, others keep them open for the community.

"That is a neat way of thinking about it," said Yvonne Ealy, a Christmas customer. "They are choosing to be here to be of service to somebody else. You could be at home serving yourself, so I appreciate it."