Stolen Ford Mustang found in Bringle Lake

By: John Walton

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 11:42 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 11:47 AM CDT

TEXARKANA, TEXAS - A car reported stolen from 1987 is finally found.

Earlier this week The Texarkana Texas Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle underwater at Bringle Lake. 

The Bowie County Dive team found a Ford Mustang deep underwater.

Investigators were able to locate a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and determined the vehicle was reported stolen to the Texarkana Texas Police Department in September of 1987. 

The case has been reopened and anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3170.
 

